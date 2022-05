UPDATE: Amaysia has been found safe and sound by deputies and has been returned to her mother. There was no foul play suspected. The Tompkins County 911 Center recently put out a Siren Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl. She is described as having black skin, black hair in braided hair buns, and wearing a purple coat and leggings, light pink sneakers, clear back pack, weighing approx. 100 lbs. Her first name is Amaysia and she resides on Graham Road in Ithaca, NY.

