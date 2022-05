MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man wanted by officials in New Jersey has been arrested in Marlboro County after a police chase. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said the Uniformed Patrol Division along with the Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a lawful traffic stop on a driven by Sean Anthony Gray, 44 years old, of New Orange, New Jersey in the McColl area of Marlboro County.

