OnePlus is officially announcing a trio of more affordable devices for Europe today: the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord Buds true wireless headphones. The Nord 2T starts at £369 (€399) and is best thought of as a souped-up version of last year’s Nord 2. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 2 Lite is a step-down model of the Nord CE 2 and starts at £279 (€299). Finally, there’s the Nord Buds, which will sell for £49 (€49). The latter two launched in India last month but will be on sale in the UK on May 24th.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO