Town Manager Brian P.Howard reports that the Town of Randolph has a testing positivity rate of 4.92% (last week 4.38%) and is ranked #134 in the State. Our Average Daily Case Count is 39.2 (last week 33.0) and is ranked #134 in the State. We continue to experience a moderate increase each week, but still lower than the State average. To view a PDF with this information, click here.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO