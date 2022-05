APPLETON, Wis. — A Berlin woman has died from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash earlier this month on Interstate 41. The Appleton Police Department says 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings’ death comes just over two weeks after her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle and overturned in a ditch on I-41 near N. Richmond Street. That occurred May 3 as traffic was backing up on northbound I-41 following multiple vehicle crashes in the area.

