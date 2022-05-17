ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tablespoons provides Richmond with much more than cookies

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
4 days ago
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Elizabeth Redford co-founded Tablespoons Bakery as a way to provide jobs and on-the-job training to adults living with disabilities.

"We are a part of a larger nonprofit, the Next Move Program , and what we seek to do each day is to combat the 70% unemployment rate for young adults with developmental disabilities here in Virginia," Redford said. "Young adults come here, they do training with us on-site, and then we also have them work in different departments within the bakery, everything from packaging, to marketing, to working in the kitchen, to also doing sales at our main sales counter."

On Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to Noon, Scott and Robey will be working at Tablespoons Bakery as part of an effort to help raise money for the Richmond nonprofit.

Tablespoons Bakery is located at 1707 Westover Hills Blvd, Richmond, VA 23225.

Augusta Free Press

Virginia farmers preparing for what sets up to be a sweet berry season

Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

RVA pet owners now have another option when their vet is closed

Partner Veterinary Urgent Care is now open in Richmond offering services that bridge the gap when your vet may be closed or unavailable. Urgent Care is a service that allows you and your pet to receive prompt care for non-life-threatening illnesses. Seen as a complementary service to your primary care veterinarian and your local emergency hospital, Partner Veterinary Urgent Care (PVUC) can help when your veterinary office is closed or when care is needed, but a trip to the emergency hospital isn’t necessary. Visit Partner Veterinary Urgent Care online to learn more.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

