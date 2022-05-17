VIDEO: Trailer stolen from North Fort Myers home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Investigators are looking for the person behind a trailer theft caught on camera in a North Fort Myers neighborhood on May 1.

The suspected thief is seen in the home surveillance video driving off with a white enclosed trailer from a home on Westwood Drive, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

WATCH BELOW:

Investigators believe the pickup truck could be a two-door Chevrolet of Silverado with black rims.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.