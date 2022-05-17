Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 17

(Moravia, IA) – The search is over for a man accused of severely injuring a sheriff’s deputy in Appanoose County. David Boley was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in Centerville, along with his wife, Cristina. The manhunt began after authorities say Boley struck Appanoose County Deputy Gary Buckallew in the head on Saturday, causing several injuries. Boley is facing several charges, including assault causing serious injury, disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, possession of meth, drug distribution to a person under 18, sexual abuse, incest, and child endangerment. His wife is charged with aiding and abetting burglary and child endangerment.
