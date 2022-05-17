ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 17

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dion Ensminger, 26, of 2052 Fox Pointe Dr., Aurora, Illinois, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp and control of a firearm by a felon and was issued a citation for speeding....

