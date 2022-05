Bethlehem, Pa. (May 18, 2022) - Alvernia University Men's and Women's Track and Field competed at day one of the 2022 All-Atlantic Regional Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) on Wednesday at Moravian University. Alvernia's women's team had four student-athletes competing at the regional championship, and the men's team had two...

