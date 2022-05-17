San Marcos City Council Dedicates Trail Segment to Slain San Marcos Resident

Help is on the way for people looking for parking and green spaces in San Diego's East Village, but, if the city's plan to build a new garage and park comes to fruition, it won't be cheap for taxpayers. Photos: East Village Park Approved with $80M Price Tag, 16 Years...
San Marcos residents are invited to attend the ‘State of Your Community,’ a free event featuring Mayor Rebecca Jones, the San Marcos City Council and Dr. Andy Johnsen, Superintendent of San Marcos Unified School District, from 5-7 p.m. June 2. A resource fair with refreshments will begin at...
Facing pressure from immigrants rights groups and advocates for racial equity, San Diego slashed from $230 to $38 the annual permit fee that street vendors must pay under a new ordinance that takes effect in most of the city in mid-June.
This week is National Public Works Week. Thank you to all of our Public Works staff who work tirelessly all year long to keep Escondido running! We are highlighting a few of our Public Works Professionals. Meet Troy Chappell, he is a Lead Maintenance Technician in our Streets Division. The...
SAN DIEGO — Parents and students carried signs outside the San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting. Board members met for hours on Thursday night, hearing calls for Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward to be fired and Board Trustee Michael Allman to resign. Dr. James-Ward was placed on administrative...
As of May 18, San Diego County has again extended the beach closure area, due to sewage contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River, to include the Coronado ocean shoreline. […]
The story Beach Closure: Avoid Contact with Ocean Water Due to TJ River Sewage Runoff appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
05.20.2022 | 5:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the semi-truck with a trailer slammed into the traffic signal pole at the east end of State Route 11. The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was trapped and injured. The firefighters had to make an extensive rescue and had to cut the victim out of the cab. He has a leg injury, possibly a compound fracture, and was transported to Mercy Hospital. The rescue took approx 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
When the Measure P sales tax sunsets in 2027, Chula Vista will lose approximately $25 million in annual tax revenues. But the city will still be responsible for maintaining its deteriorating infrastructure. The current mayor and City Council have not put forth a plan on how the city will fill...
09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
After the first lowrider cruise night was held in National City on May 6 following a 30-year-ban, the city of National City and National City Police Departments are proposing the event sponsor now foot a nearly $8,000 tab for each of its upcoming events. The National City Police Department Chief...
After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The race for Chula Vista mayor is a crowded one, with six people vying to lead the South Bay city. Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County and some candidates say it is the first time big outside money is coming into the race.
Comments / 2