San Marcos, CA

San Marcos City Council Dedicates Trail Segment to Slain San Marcos Resident

By NC Daily Star Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Marcos City Council recently honored the new “Gratitude Trail” at Discovery Lake as a tribute to Aris Keshishian. Keshishian was a...

City of Escondido Salutes its Public Works Professionals

This week is National Public Works Week. Thank you to all of our Public Works staff who work tirelessly all year long to keep Escondido running! We are highlighting a few of our Public Works Professionals. Meet Troy Chappell, he is a Lead Maintenance Technician in our Streets Division. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Extensive Rescue After Semi Slams Into Traffic Light Pole | San Diego

05.20.2022 | 5:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the semi-truck with a trailer slammed into the traffic signal pole at the east end of State Route 11. The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was trapped and injured. The firefighters had to make an extensive rescue and had to cut the victim out of the cab. He has a leg injury, possibly a compound fracture, and was transported to Mercy Hospital. The rescue took approx 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle massive rent increase

SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
California Holistics Dispensary Opens in Chula Vista

After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

