Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad Chamber Announces Rising Star of the Year

northcountydailystar.com
 4 days ago

Carlsbad, CA (May 13, 2022) – In September, 2021 the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce launched its third annual Rising Star of the Month Program. Each month during the school year four to five high school seniors are nominated from Carlsbad High Schools to be honored at the Rising Star Breakfast hosted...

northcountydailystar.com

northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Economy Strong, Some Warning Signs Ahead

Carlsbad’s economy is continuing its strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with taxes from hotel room night stays and retail sales far exceeding projections. However, the war in Ukraine, inflation and a gradual lessening of pent-up demand from COVID-19 lockdowns mean ongoing vigilance is needed when it comes to managing city finances, according to a report presented to the City Council Tuesday.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Beachfront Improvement Options Public Meeting

A feasibility study is underway to explore potential improvements to Oceanside’s Junior Seau Beach Community Center and Pier Amphitheater area. The initial Discovery Phase of the study is complete and the City of Oceanside is progressing to the Options Phase based on what it has heard from the community. The next public meeting discussing this phase is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms to continue discussions on the potential improvement options for the facilities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

The Worlds Fastest 5K is Just Days Away

Carlsbad Village is known for being a very walkable downtown. But did you know that it is also known for being a destination for the top runners in the world and has been home to the Carlsbad 5000 for 36 years? The Carlsbad 5000 road race, presented by National University, has been a spring tradition in Carlsbad for as long as most of us can remember. The World’s Fastest 5K welcomes runners of all ages and paces to an oceanfront course with unforgettable views and an energetic atmosphere. This year, the historic race will take place on Sunday, May 22nd.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Several Downtown Streets to Close for Carlsbad 5000

If you plan to visit downtown Carlsbad or the beach this weekend, be aware that several streets will be closed Sunday for the Carlsbad 5000 and the Junior Carlsbad, and one block will also be closed Saturday for race-related activities. To avoid delays, please take alternate routes. Here are the...
CARLSBAD, CA
Carlsbad, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Museum of Art Exhibition Celebration

From 5-7 p.m. Saturday, discover what’s new at Oceanside Museum of Art and meet fellow art lovers as the museum celebrates the opening of four exhibitions. View “A Kind of Heaven” featuring recent paintings by Southern California visionary artists who imagine the world as another place; James E. Watts: “Storyteller” featuring sculptures inspired by classic literature made from repurposed assorted metal ephemera; Shinpei Takeda: “Limit of Your Safe Space” exploring what the concept of “safe space” looks like for those affected by traumatic experiences; and Philip K. Smith III: “Lozenge-Variant 1” featuring a singular artwork that will alternate colors, producing a meditative and deliberate experience. Free for members; $10 for visitors.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido FIRE DEPARTMENT UPDATES

On May 9, the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of a fire alarm at 1255 N. Broadway (Cypress Court Retirement Community). An Engine and Truck Company were dispatched to the location to investigate. Moments after the initial report the Communication Center received reports of a fire on the third floor of the multi-story assisted living facility. The response was upgraded to a Commercial Structure Fire response. The first arriving Engine Company reported no exterior signs of smoke or fire and entered the facility to investigate. Upon accessing the third floor via a stairwell, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat in the stairwell. The incident was upgraded to a Working Commercial Fire and a second alarm was immediately requested due to the size of the structure and the large number of elderly residents in the building. Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly contained the fire to the third-floor stairwell with no further extension to the structure. Automatic fire doors limited the spread of smoke to a small portion of the third-floor. Firefighters were able to clear the smoke with electric fans in approximately 30 minutes. All residents were sheltered in place during the incident and none had complaints associated with possible smoke inhalation. No Firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by Escondido Fire Department investigators, however, preliminary information indicates the fire may have originated in a malfunctioning florescent light ballast.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Police Department Updates

On May 12, a 13-year-old male was stabbed by an unknown male teenager in the area of Mission Avenue and Mission Grove Place. The victim fled to Mission Middle School where it was determined that he had non-life-threatening injuries. Mission Middle School was placed on a lockdown and the victim was transported by paramedics to Rady Children’s Hospital.
ESCONDIDO, CA

