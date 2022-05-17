Carlsbad Chamber Announces Rising Star of the Year

On May 9, the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of a fire alarm at 1255 N. Broadway (Cypress Court Retirement Community). An Engine and Truck Company were dispatched to the location to investigate. Moments after the initial report the Communication Center received reports of a fire on the third floor of the multi-story assisted living facility. The response was upgraded to a Commercial Structure Fire response. The first arriving Engine Company reported no exterior signs of smoke or fire and entered the facility to investigate. Upon accessing the third floor via a stairwell, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat in the stairwell. The incident was upgraded to a Working Commercial Fire and a second alarm was immediately requested due to the size of the structure and the large number of elderly residents in the building. Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly contained the fire to the third-floor stairwell with no further extension to the structure. Automatic fire doors limited the spread of smoke to a small portion of the third-floor. Firefighters were able to clear the smoke with electric fans in approximately 30 minutes. All residents were sheltered in place during the incident and none had complaints associated with possible smoke inhalation. No Firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by Escondido Fire Department investigators, however, preliminary information indicates the fire may have originated in a malfunctioning florescent light ballast.

