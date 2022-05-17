ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More of Taylor Swift’s Unreleased Song ‘Carolina’ Is Revealed in New ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

The second official trailer for the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where The Crawdads Sing officially arrived on Tuesday (May 17), bringing with it a deeper glimpse into what Taylor Swift ‘s original song for the soundtrack, “Carolina,” will sound like.

With the sprawling, Aaron Dessner-produced track first surfacing in the film’s original March 2022 trailer, an additional two lines of Swift’s completely self-written, nature-honoring lyrics have now been revealed a full two months later. In the new trailer, they are woven in between clips of the film’s main character, Kya, learning to survive on her own in the North Carolina marshlands after being abandoned by her entire family.

“Into the mist, into the clouds,” Swift sings as Kya, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, sails in a small boat by herself, seagulls circling above her.

A little bit later, when the trailer intensifies with the harrowing aftermath of Kya being accused of murdering a young man she’d previously been involved with, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter can be heard singing: “I’ll make a fist, I’ll make it count.”

Though it’s still uncertain when the full song will be released, Swift did say when she first announced her involvement with the film in March that fans would be able to hear the full version of “Carolina” “soon.” The movie, on the other hand, doesn’t hit theaters until July 15.

Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she wrote in her March 22 Instagram announcement. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Watch the newly-released second trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing , featuring “Carolina” by Taylor Swift, below.

