NWP grants $500,000 to Ronald McDonald House

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Nevada Women’s Philanthropy announced on Tuesday they will grant $500,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas for a mobile care until that offers full-service dental care.

The new unit is replacing a 16-year-old care mobile that will be sent to the Elko, NV NWP says.

According to Oral Health Nevada, 37% of Nevada’s low-income children have had a dental visit, with 20% having received dental service, and over 66,000 children are living without medical or dental insurance.

“We are honored to welcome Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas to the NWP grant family,” NWP President Dawn Mack said. “We know it will serve a critical unmet need in our community for many years to come.”

The full proposal can be found below:


