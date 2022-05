Question. My magnolia trees were purchased locally and planted about eight years ago. All I get are a few flowers. How do I encourage more blooms?. Answer. Magnolias can be cantankerous trees. Some, like variety Little Gem, flower soon after planting, where others take years. Growing sites and yearly care do seem to have an influence on when the trees begin to flower. Most need seven or more years to come into full bloom. Help your trees reach maturity and bloom better by keeping the root zones moist but not overly wet. Fertilize once or twice a year for the first three years. Thereafter keep fertilizer applications to only what is applied to nearby lawns and ornamental plantings. Overfertilization and excessive moisture encourages growth without the blooms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO