Man who dies in lawn mower accident identified

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man on burglary and related charges. Authorities say that on May 11, 2022, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the rear of a vacant residence in the 400 block of Wheeler Blvd for a report of a group of trespassers. A neighbor spotted the group and called 911. While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the neighbor was assaulted by a 17-year-old in the group. Police arrived and located all individuals involved and placed the suspect, Devon Nicholas Scott of Oxford, PA into custody.

OXFORD, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO