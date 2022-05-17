ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Spoleto Italian Kitchen returns to Orlando with Avalon Park food hall spot – Orlando Sentinel

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoleto Italian Kitchen is coming back to Orlando at the Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall after closing all of its local restaurants in 2020 amid the pandemic. The food hall eatery, at 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard, is expected to start serving its build-your-own pastas in early July, according to...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney Travelers! Brightline Train Reaches New Milestone

Looking for the best and easiest way to get to and from Central Florida? With theme park giants like Walt Disney World Resort and Univeral Orlando Resort, traffic is always a pain… but how about taking a train?. I-4 (International Drive) not only recently opened new express lanes for...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando business owners along I-Drive North pushing for redevelopment

Orlando - Business owners are trying to redevelop International Drive (I-Drive) North and make it as nice as the south end by ICON Park. Along I-Drive North it’s out with the old and in with the new. This week PXG opened their upscale golf store. In other developments, business owner Micah Bass says he is going through permitting to build a new upscale apartment complex, as well as a food hall with 14 different restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Keep magnolia trees blooming with thoughtful care – Orlando Sentinel

Question. My magnolia trees were purchased locally and planted about eight years ago. All I get are a few flowers. How do I encourage more blooms?. Answer. Magnolias can be cantankerous trees. Some, like variety Little Gem, flower soon after planting, where others take years. Growing sites and yearly care do seem to have an influence on when the trees begin to flower. Most need seven or more years to come into full bloom. Help your trees reach maturity and bloom better by keeping the root zones moist but not overly wet. Fertilize once or twice a year for the first three years. Thereafter keep fertilizer applications to only what is applied to nearby lawns and ornamental plantings. Overfertilization and excessive moisture encourages growth without the blooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Windermere, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WDW News Today

BREAKING: First ‘Walt Disney World Store’ and The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station Opening May 31st in Orlando

A new Walt Disney World Store will be opening on I-Drive in Orlando, Florida on May 31, alongside the new art installation. The ribbon-like art installation on the Hollywood Plaza parking garage will animate images of the golden Fab 50 statues when it is initially turned on. It will eventually feature other characters and celebrations, too.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center holds grand opening

The former Grand Avenue School in the Holden Heights neighborhood has been given new life and will continue to engage with the families south of downtown Orlando. On April 30, the newly renovated Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center held an open house complete with tours, food and booths describing upcoming activities.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Kalanick
Inside the Magic

Universal Announces Major Discount For Summer Travelers

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a busy summer. As travelers make their way to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay this summer, they’ll be chasing thrills and hoping for an opportunity to enjoy some world-class entertainment. If you’re planning a...
ORLANDO, FL
buddhaa belly

Five Affordable Restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.

Imagine if you just booked your next vacation to Walt Disney World Resorts, but now you have no idea where to dine or if you’ll be able to score a reservation. It's a good thing you came to the right place. Here, I will be sharing five Walt Disney World restaurants that you’ll be able to reserve, walk up to, and afford on your budget. But you'll be able to create lifelong memories with your family and friends.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Theatre Girl Magic puts Juneteenth celebration center stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Much like the performers behind Black Theatre Girl Magic, the nonprofit itself adopts different roles over the years, constantly transforming to better serve the Black and brown women within it. The mastermind behind the magic, Executive Director Mandi Jo John, said the organization has evolved a...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Food Hall#Food Drink#Spoleto Italian Kitchen#Marketplace#Covid#The Orlando Sentinel#Cloudkitchens
fox35orlando.com

Second Orlando business targeted by suspected arsonist

Orlando, Fla. - Orlando Fire is investigating a second suspected arson to a business in the city. Both happened Friday morning within hours of each other. Orlando Fire investigators believe someone intentionally set fire to Goff's, an ice cream shop, early Friday morning. FOX 35 Orlando is now learning just three hours after that, Bem Bom on Corrine, an Orlando restaurant was also targeted.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Thousands crowd the Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monster Jam is back in Orlando. Thousands of people came out to Camping World Stadium Saturday, some even making a whole day of it and tailgating ahead of the World Finals. Every one of them WESH 2 talked to were excited about the same thing. "I...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando apartment building's roof collapses, 14 residents displaced

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least fourteen people at Summerfield Apartments in Orlando have been displaced after Friday night's heavy rain caused their roof to collapse. Some residents had to move their belongings out on Saturday. "We just finished eating some pizza, got up and I was walking and I...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Explore Central Florida’s Natural Springs

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Got the Life: Doggies Featured as Hang 8 Dog Surf Contest Hits Flagler Beach

Crowds packed the beach, many with cell phones in hand to capture the moment – dogs riding surf boards along in the Flagler Beach waves. Created by Flagler Beach City Commissioner Eric Cooley, heats pitted little dog against little dog, the big dogs against one another, and a tandem set, for a feel good vibe Saturday morning.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Wild Day 2 Weigh-in at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The boisterous weather continued at the weigh-in on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Southern Division event on the Harris Chain. Still, everyone eventually got their bass weighed, and the Top 25 are set for Saturday. This event is hosted by Visit Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Removes Another Experience in Series of Unfortunate Closures

Universal Orlando Resort fans have not necessarily been happy with the latest string of announcements coming from Universal Studios Florida. Just last week, Universal Orlando announced that Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe would be closing down to make way for a new experience after more than 20 years inside the theme park. The rumor is that the restaurant will now become a Minions Cafe to go along with the rumored Minions-themed attraction set to take over the space where Shrek 4-D once stood.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy