Spoleto Italian Kitchen returns to Orlando with Avalon Park food hall spot – Orlando Sentinel

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO