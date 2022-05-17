NJ Native Yumi Nu Featured On Sports Illustrated Cover

Garden State native and singer-songwriter Yumi Nu has been featured on the 2022 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. Photo Credit: Instagram (@_yumi_nu)

Garden State native and singer-songwriter Yumi Nu has been featured on the 2022 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated.

The Englewood-born niece of Steve and Devon Aoki marks the first Asian American plus-size model to appear on the cover of the magazine's swimsuit issue.

A shocked Nu told the New York Post that the photoshoot came as part of a “little plan” by her agents during what she thought was a routine interview.

“I could not speak,” Nu, 25, told the outlet. “I had full body chills. I was shaking, I was crying. They really got me good.”

The issue is set to hit newsstands on Thursday, May 19.

Follow Yumi Nu on Instagram for the latest updates, and look out for her new EP, HaJiMe, which premieres on streaming services on Friday, May 20.

