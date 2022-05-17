ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NJ Native Yumi Nu Featured On Sports Illustrated Cover

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDnyv_0fh9dNJB00
Garden State native and singer-songwriter Yumi Nu has been featured on the 2022 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. Photo Credit: Instagram (@_yumi_nu)

Garden State native and singer-songwriter Yumi Nu has been featured on the 2022 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated.

The Englewood-born niece of Steve and Devon Aoki marks the first Asian American plus-size model to appear on the cover of the magazine's swimsuit issue.

A shocked Nu told the New York Post that the photoshoot came as part of a “little plan” by her agents during what she thought was a routine interview.

“I could not speak,” Nu, 25, told the outlet. “I had full body chills. I was shaking, I was crying. They really got me good.”

The issue is set to hit newsstands on Thursday, May 19.

Follow Yumi Nu on Instagram for the latest updates, and look out for her new EP, HaJiMe, which premieres on streaming services on Friday, May 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pregnant Woman Punched In Stomach, Stabbed With Fork, Beaten With Baseball Bat In PA: Police

A pregnant woman was brutally attacked over several days before the man who beat her returned— showing up outside her home in a ski mask, authorities say. Derry Township police were first made aware of abuse after Luis A. Espinal-Rivera, 20, choked and punched the pregnant woman in the stomach on Apr. 9, 2022— they arrested him on Apr. 13 but he made bail on the 21, according to a release by the department and court documents.
DERRY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Hudson Valley 20-Year-Old Found Dead

A missing man's body has been recovered from the Hudson River by police.The body of Jordan Jones, age 20, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was found on Friday, May 13 in the Hudson River.Using dental records, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as being Jones, w…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Aoki
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Nj Native#Englewood#Asian American#The New York Post
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect ID'd In Killing Of PA Pregnant Mom: Police

A 32-year-old pregnant mom was murdered in her home in central Pennsylvania and police are searching for a man they've identified as their prime suspect. Tamarra Deloache, 32, of York, was found dead in her home in the first block of North State Street at midnight on Wednesday, May 18, according to the county coroner's office.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Voice

Meth, Cocaine Philly Drug Ring Halted In Central PA: DA

Two Philadelphia drug dealers have been arrested while operating a drug ring from Lancaster to Philadelphia, according to the county's district attorney's office. Jayson Burton, 33 of Locust Street, Philadelphia, and Paul William Clifton, 31 of Pine Street, Philadelphia, were in 2018 Gray Infinity during a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street in Lancaster just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16, according to the release by the DA's office.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy