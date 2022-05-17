ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Two Hot Shows. Tim Montana, Hell’s Belles Coming to Billings

By Michael Foth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We might have to add some extra days to the calendar each month this summer, to fit in all the great concerts that are coming to town. Two press releases arrived in my inbox this week from Pub Station Presents and both concert announcements are pretty hot shows. Hell's...

Famous Movie Star Donates Special Gift to Montana Event

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.
GARDINER, MT
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Mark These Dates Billings for 6 Free Summer Movies in the Park

Summertime is knocking on our door and we're less than a month away until the Free Movies in the Park series kicks off. Brought to you by the West End Exchange Club and Firefly Outdoor Movie Company, there are six dates on the calendar (all on Friday or Saturday nights), presented by TDS Fiber. Keep scrolling to see dates and locations.
BILLINGS, MT
New Spot for Delicious Donuts is Now Open on Billings West End

In February, I first caught up with Billings entrepreneurs Klay Welter and Trevan Sparboe when they began making waves on social media with their concept for a new gourmet donut shop in the Magic City. They were only taking small custom orders at that time, as they perfected their donut recipes and techniques. You kind of had to know someone who knew someone if you wanted to get your hands on one of their awesome specialty donuts. Now, everybody can try them, as Proof Donuts is now open on 24th Street West.
BILLINGS, MT
A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Watch as Little French Bulldog Defends Home from Multiple Bears

Spring has arrived and that means bear sightings will be increasing. We are no strangers to bears here in Montana. Every spring we can almost guarantee a bear sighting within city limits. Whether it be a report of a bear rummaging through trash, or emptying every last speck of seed from a bird feeder, black bears are hungry and looking for any kind of food, even going as far as knocking on doors. It looks like these two wandering bears got more than they bargained for when they approached one California home.
MISSOULA, MT
You Gotta Love It, Brandon Graduated from The U of Montana

I don't know if that's his mom, his grandma, his sister, or his girlfriend, or who...but congrats to Brandon for graduating from The University of Montana. I was actually enjoying the commencement ceremony in Missoula Saturday morning. UM President Seth Bodnar gave a great speech highlighting the class of 2022, many of whom showed up in 2018 and then fought through the pandemic and everything that came with getting a college degree. He then shared some great quotes and insight from the class of 1922, who also had to live through a pandemic at the start of their college careers.
MISSOULA, MT
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

