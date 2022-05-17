ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Study gives animal testing alternatives a confidence boost

By National Institute of Standards, Technology
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a government effort to reduce animal testing, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have worked with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Inotiv Inc. to produce a new protocol for screening skin allergens. The method is potentially cheaper and faster than animal testing,...

phys.org

