Tampa, FL

Tom Brady will be in the hot seat for Netflix's Greatest Roasts Of All Time... after signing massive $375million television deal

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He is married to one of the most famous supermodels of all-time, is considered to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, and recently signed a massive broadcasting deal with Fox that will reportedly pay him $375million over 10 years as soon as his playing days are over.

So no doubt Tom Brady has to be knocked down a few pegs.

The 44-year-old husband of Gisele Bundchen will be in the hot seat for a Netflix comedy special - titled Greatest Roasts Of All Time - it was announced by the streaming giant on Tuesday.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xlnl_0fh9cXzq00
Moving on: Tom Brady will be in the hot seat for a Netflix comedy special - titled Greatest Roasts Of All Time - it was announced by the streaming giant on Tuesday, he is seen with wife Gisele Bundchen in May 2019

A comedy roast - which have famously been put on by Comedy Central for years - puts a celebrity (Tom on this occasion) in the cross hairs of comedic barbs from his friends and comedians.

He said in a statement: 'To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … "I'm just here so I won’t get fined."'

Tom will serve as an executive producer for his own and future roasts.

The roast will be filmed in 2023 following his next season in the NFL according to Variety on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3jiY_0fh9cXzq00
'Gisele Bundchen's husband': A comedy roast - which have famously been put on by Comedy Central for years - puts a celebrity (Tom on this occasion) in the cross hairs of comedic barbs from his friends and comedians

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement: 'We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast.

'In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.'

Tom - who is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 22nd season despite announcing a retirement earlier this year - has quite the career planned for himself after taking his last snap on the field.

Just last week it was reported by the New York Post that the seven-time Super Bowl champion got a monster 10-year $375million deal from Fox Sports once his football career is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cC7U8_0fh9cXzq00
Big money: Just last week it was reported by the New York Post that the seven-time Super Bowl champion got a monster 10-year $375million deal from Fox Sports once his football career is over, he is seen with Erin Andrews in October 2019

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season.

He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles before moving to Tampa Bay.

Brady brought the curtain down on a glittering 22-year career when he announced his retirement on February 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJQFP_0fh9cXzq00
Trick: The iconic quarterback brought the curtain down on a glittering 22-year career when he announced his retirement on February 1 but un-retired just 40 days later

He then stunned the world weeks later when he confirmed he would be re-joining the Buccaneers for another campaign after 40 days of retirement.

Meanwhile Tom has been enjoying the offseason with Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele and his three children.

Gisele and Tom met in 2006 when a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

They married three years later and welcomed Benjamin in 2009 and their daughter in 2012.

Tom is also the father to son, John Edward Thomas, 13, who he amicably co-parents with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCZz5_0fh9cXzq00
Bond: Meanwhile Tom has been enjoying the offseason with Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele and his three children

Comments / 0

