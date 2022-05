The Carolina Hurricanes will carry a 2-0 series lead into Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. It’s as close to a must-win game as you can get without the imminent fear of elimination. But, the Rangers are a very good team on their home ice and could turn this series right around if the Canes aren’t careful. But, the bookmakers are less than confident in that outcome and have the Rangers listed as even-money underdogs in their first home game of this series.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO