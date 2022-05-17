Coyote Athletics Holds 2021-2022 Awards Ceremony

Let’s get Measure C facts on the table. The fact is our citizens have been involved in every step of the process that brought us to Measure C. These groups have reviewed the school facilities, including recent investments and remaining deficiencies, within the Sierra Sands Unified School District. They reviewed the priorities that were established in a recent survey of the public regarding our schools. They reviewed the District’s annual budgets. They concluded that the District does not have the means to correct the identified deficiencies within its normal funding streams. Finally, they were the ones that proposed the District pursue a bond to address its most pressing needs, our middle schools. So this was a grassroots effort and it is still a grassroots effort. There is no consultant hired to market and campaign for Measure C. This campaign is run by the Citizen’s for Measure C, a group of local volunteers, and we have raised all the money for this campaign through donors who have local interests. SSUSD is NOT paying for this activity. Lastly, if Measure C is passed, a citizens’ committee will be formed to oversee how the funds are actually spent. This oversight is required by law.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO