Ridgecrest, CA

Coyote Athletics Holds 2021-2022 Awards Ceremony

By News release
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCerro Coso held a modest in-person awards ceremony to highlight and celebrate the 2021-2022 athletic year, and award recipients on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Gymnasium at the Ridgecrest campus. Baseball Awards:. Dominic Lopez- Gold Glove Second Base - # 28 Infielder for the Coyotes. Danny Jimenez- Gold...

