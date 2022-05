Our first heat wave of the season peaks later today. And now, the "air you can wear" humidity is making it feel even hotter. This morning is very muggy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s. Nearly all of us stay dry (and hot) with highs in the mid 90s. There may be just enough moisture for one or two showers in our Tennessee counties this afternoon. It will be breezy again with gusts up to 25 MPH out of the south. But with the humidity back in place, this breeze will not bring much relief from the heat. Heat index values could be as high as 98 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO