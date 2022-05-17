ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park Democrat campaigns to be first Black Kansas secretary of state

By Katie Bernard
 4 days ago

An Overland Park Democrat is running for Kansas secretary of state, advocating for broadening ballot access in a race that has thus far focused on election security and dubious claims of voter fraud.

Jeanna Repass, a 51-year-old mother of three and former director of urban mission outreach for the United Church of the Resurrection, announced her campaign Tuesday on the anniversary of the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling that integrated schools in 1959.

“From resisting the violence of people trying to invade us in 1861 to being on the front lines of advocacy in 1959 Kansas has always stood up for the right of the people of Kansas to make their vote,” said Repass, who describes her mother as a civil rights activist.

“I will fight and protect your right to have access to your vote as a Kansan.”

If elected, Repass would be the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in Kansas. According to the Kansas Historical Society, the last time a Black Kansan held statewide office was 1882, when Edward McCabe was elected as state auditor.

Repass is the only Democrat in the race to be Kansas’ top election official. Incumbent Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, is running for a second term but facing a primary challenge from former Johnson County Commissioner Mike Brown, who has based his campaign on false claims of election fraud.

In a statement following Repass’ announcement, Schwab’s campaign touted the incumbent’s record on election security measures including voter ID and election audits.

“Scott’s work with the legislature and county election officials has resulted in Kansas being named a leading state for election integrity by numerous groups,” the campaign said in a statement. “He looks forward to a second term in office ensuring Kansas elections remain safe and secure.”

Repass will face an uphill battle. There have been just two Democratic secretaries of state in Kansas history. Chris Biggs was appointed to a nine-month term by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2010.

Larry Ryan, the only Democrat to be elected to the office, served from 1949 until 1951.

The Republican primary for the office could result in a more competitive November election especially if Brown, a controversial figure in Johnson County, wins the race.

In announcing her campaign, Repass took aim at Schwab’s record pushing for laws that she said limited the right to vote and f ailing to enforce a law t hat allowed Kansans to vote from any polling place in their county.

“Before he became secretary of state (Schwab) served as Kris Kobach’s legislative co-conspirator pushing through voter suppression bills,” Repass said. Schwab chaired the Kansas House Elections Committee during Kobach’s tenure as secretary of state.

