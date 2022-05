The Green Bay Packers have had quite the offseason. Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will each be playing for different teams in 2022. The Packers addressed their sudden need at wide receiver by signing Sammy Watkins in free agency. Additionally, they drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What is even better, though, is that the team re-signed De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. Preston Smith and Jaire Alexander were given long-term extensions. Alexander’s, by the way, is the richest deal for a cornerback in NFL history. Despite all these moves, David Carr had quite the insulting prediction concerning their 2022 record.

