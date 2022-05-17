Lady Bruins Draw Madison-Grant in Tennis Sectional Open

Samantha Williamson (300m Hurdles) and Allie Clamme (3200m Run) both advanced to the Marion Regional next week, but for the rest of the girls track team, their season came to an end last night at the Marion Sectional. The Bruins had several good performances though. “What a great season for the women’s track team. We are very proud of their effort and continued improvement throughout the year,” said Coach Randy Sehy. “Unfortunately, we must say goodbye to our wonderful seniors. We loved coaching these ladies and they will be greatly missed.”
Comments / 0