Lady Bruins Draw Madison-Grant in Tennis Sectional Open

The JH Baseball Bruins won their final game of the season beating Elwood 5-4. The Bruins got on the board in the first inning with a lead off walk to Trey McIntire. He stole second and scored on a hard hit ball by Easton Massey that the second baseman could not handle. Massey then scored on a ground ball, that was also misplayed, by Mason McFeely. McFeely would come all the way around the bases on the play aided by two additional throwing errors on the play. The Bruins added another run in the third on a walk to Trey McIntire who stole second and third and scored on.

ELWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO