ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Lady Bruins Draw Madison-Grant in Tennis Sectional Open

By Admin
blackfordathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Bruins tennis team drew Madison-Grant in their sectional opener on Wendesday. The winner of that match will play the Mississinewa vs Marion winner on Thursday. The sectional at...

blackfordathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackfordathletics.com

Girls Track Finishes 13th at Sectional

Samantha Williamson (300m Hurdles) and Allie Clamme (3200m Run) both advanced to the Marion Regional next week, but for the rest of the girls track team, their season came to an end last night at the Marion Sectional. The Bruins had several good performances though. “What a great season for the women’s track team. We are very proud of their effort and continued improvement throughout the year,” said Coach Randy Sehy. “Unfortunately, we must say goodbye to our wonderful seniors. We loved coaching these ladies and they will be greatly missed.”
MARION, IN
blackfordathletics.com

JH Baseball Wins Season Finale Over Elwood

The JH Baseball Bruins won their final game of the season beating Elwood 5-4. The Bruins got on the board in the first inning with a lead off walk to Trey McIntire. He stole second and scored on a hard hit ball by Easton Massey that the second baseman could not handle. Massey then scored on a ground ball, that was also misplayed, by Mason McFeely. McFeely would come all the way around the bases on the play aided by two additional throwing errors on the play. The Bruins added another run in the third on a walk to Trey McIntire who stole second and third and scored on.
ELWOOD, IN
blackfordathletics.com

Despite Rogers 3-Hitter, Bruins Fall 2-0

Landon Rogers pitched another great game, but, unfortunately, was outdueled by Jay County starter Crosbie Heniser as the Bruins fell to Jay County 2-0 to fall to 11-12 on the season. Both teams were held to just 3 hits, but the Patriots got a lead-off homer from Quinn Faulkner to take the early 1-0 lead. Faulkner would later hit a 1-out triple to right center in the sixth and score on Heniser’s deep sac fly to about the same spot to make it 2-0.
JAY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy