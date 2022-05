Fitch was the host school of the OHSAA Division. I Track & Field district finals and some of the best athletes from across Northeast Ohio came to Austintown. The Falcons were one of six area programs to compete, along with Warren G. Harding, Howland, Chaney, Canfield, and Boardman. Fitch did the best out of all local programs as they finished the highest in both the Boys and Girls team in points.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO