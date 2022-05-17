ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Lawrence man faces murder charge in wife's death

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow49K_0fh9a8Ka00

A Lawrence man has been charged with first degree murder Tuesday after the death of his wife Monday night.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26, made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County Court.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the home of Marek and the victim, who was later identified as 25-year-old Regan Noelle Marek-Gibbs, at 2500 west 6th Street Monday night.

Marek was arrested on scene by LPD officers, and according to a release from the department early Tuesday, "domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor."

An affidavit was sent by LPD to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office Tuesday morning, who later charged Marek.

If convicted, Marek could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

His next court date is May 24.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Woman charged in death of Mercedes Luna waives preliminary hearing

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The woman accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution has waived her preliminary hearing. 55-year-old Marjorie Dewitt will next appear in court on May 27 at 8:30 am for an arraignment. According to the probable cause […]
OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Douglas County, MO
Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Domestic Violence#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Lpd
howellcountynews.com

Boy, 13, Shot

A 13-year-old Willow Springs boy has recovered completely from a gunshot wound despite receiving no medical attention. On the morning of May 16, a female student reported to School Resource Officer Glen Moore that her brother had been shot at home by his mother’s boyfriend. The girl provided officers with photos of the gunshot wound, according to the probable cause statement filed by Officer Kyle Parrish.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 5-20-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 5/12/2022 Tammy M Friederich , 26 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 5/13/2022 Michelle D Goosetree, 32 of Seneca, MO was arrested for: Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 5/15/2022 Jami R Chaligoj, 37 of Carl Junction, MO...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
WGAU

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houstonherald.com

Man enters guilty plea in Texas County murder

A Mountain View man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park in Texas County. Dylan J. Hanger, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10 to one count of murder in the second degree.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Murder victim identified in S Connor shooting, 2nd victim critical as Joplin PD seek dark colored vehicle

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Williams Davis of the Joplin PD releases more information regarding the shooting Monday evening at 5th and Connor that left one man dead “The deceased victim in this case has been positively identified as Kenneth Jay Mathews, age 46 of Joplin. Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications,” Capt Davis states. An autopsy...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Deceased victim identified in Joplin fatal shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities release the name of the deceased victim in a fatal shooting in Joplin. The Police Department is still withholding the name of the second victim. Kenneth Jay Mathews, 46, of Joplin died from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday. According to JPD, “Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications.” They have scheduled an autopsy for Mathews on Friday, May 20, in Ozark, Missouri.
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

2 men killed in shooting at Hy-Vee parking lot

Friends mourn death of woman killed in Lawrence; husband charged with first-degree murder. Friends of a former University of Kansas soccer player who was killed in Lawrence are struggling to process that she is gone. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mo Senate poll results Greitens in the lead. Updated: 16...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
abc17news.com

Eldon man charged after wreck sends one person to a hospital

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing multiple charges including DWI after a wreck sends one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Drew Danner with DWI - serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
ELDON, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy