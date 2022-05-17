Lawrence man faces murder charge in wife's death

A Lawrence man has been charged with first degree murder Tuesday after the death of his wife Monday night.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26, made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County Court.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to the home of Marek and the victim, who was later identified as 25-year-old Regan Noelle Marek-Gibbs, at 2500 west 6th Street Monday night.

Marek was arrested on scene by LPD officers, and according to a release from the department early Tuesday, "domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor."

An affidavit was sent by LPD to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office Tuesday morning, who later charged Marek.

If convicted, Marek could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

His next court date is May 24.

—