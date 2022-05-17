The Real Housewives of Dubai Trailer Promises Drama and Glamour in the Middle East

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Lenny Hochstein, fueled breakup rumors after getting handsy with another woman Friday night.
The plastic surgeon, 55, was caught showing PDA with a mystery brunette while hanging out in front of Miami hotspot Prime 112 in a viral TikTok video posted Sunday.
“[Lenny] came in and looked like he was on a double date with this girl and another couple,” a spy tells Page Six, adding, “They had a long dinner and drinks.”
We’re told Lisa, 39, is completely shocked Lenny is not even trying to hide that he is seeing someone new.
