Well below normal temperatures today with rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. A gusty wind will occur in many locations with the strongest wind in the north. Expect few showers and less wind on Saturday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for Dubois and the Wind River and Bighorn basins. Dubois could received some two inches of new snow today, less than an inch elsewhere.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO