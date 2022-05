KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking into a North Knoxville shooting that happened early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he remains in “very critical condition,” KPD officials said. Originally, KPD reported that the victim had died.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO