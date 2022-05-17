ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Two Hot Shows. Tim Montana, Hell’s Belles Coming to Billings

By Michael Foth
 3 days ago
We might have to add some extra days to the calendar each month this summer, to fit in all the great concerts that are coming to town. Two press releases arrived in my inbox this week from Pub Station Presents and both concert announcements are pretty hot shows. Hell's...

Montana, Native Boys Age 9 – 14 Wanted for Big Kevin Costner Film

I'm not sure how this news slipped past my radar, but the Montana Film Office shared a post on social media last week (4/29) about a casting call for a big-budget Kevin Costner movie called Horizon, set to begin filming in late August. They're looking for Native American male youth between the ages of 9 and 14. The casting call isn't just for "extras" either. The post states that they are looking to fill principal roles.
Six Concerts at ZooMontana This Summer You Don’t Want to Miss

Longtime Billings residents surely remember ZooGrass. The summertime concerts at the zoo were an annual tradition for music fans throughout the 90s, typically drawing thousands of attendees. The party took a long hiatus after the 1999 ZooGrass concert that featured Joan Jett (held at Oscar's Dreamland). I vaguely remember going to that concert and perhaps taking illicit drugs in a porta potty. Don't judge... it was a long time ago and I was much younger.
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Entertainment
Skip Brunch. 6 Fun Things You Can Do With Mom in Billings Instead

I was planning on writing an article this week about the best spots for Mother's Day brunch in Billings, but you probably already know where to find them. The usual favorites (Rib & Chop, TEN, Montana Club, Bull Mountain Grille, City Vineyard) are all offering various delectable foods entrees on Sunday. In fact, most nice restaurants in town will likely have something special on the menu for your momma.
Why Isn’t Aaron on the Radio?

Why isn't Aaron on the radio? I've heard that from a few folks who either listen to our show, or read our content online through our sister radio station websites, so I figured I better give you an update. For those who didn't know, I joined the military shortly after...
Did They Bite? Montana Graduate Makes Pitch on TV’s Shark Tank

I love watching Shark Tank on TV. It's cool to see people fulfill their dreams by getting one of the investors to partner with them on their product. The show also makes me frustrated and wonder "why can't I come up with one of those million-dollar ideas?" On Friday's episode, an Oklahoma firefighter, and former Billings West grad, appeared in front of the sharks with his son and brother-in-law to present his creation, the Chill-N-Reel.
A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
Mark These Dates Billings for 6 Free Summer Movies in the Park

Summertime is knocking on our door and we're less than a month away until the Free Movies in the Park series kicks off. Brought to you by the West End Exchange Club and Firefly Outdoor Movie Company, there are six dates on the calendar (all on Friday or Saturday nights), presented by TDS Fiber. Keep scrolling to see dates and locations.
No More Roomies for Mark. Here’s Why.

Before 6 a.m. this morning our topic was affordable housing. But back when I first moved out on my own in Montana, there was no government agencies that were going to pay my rent. So my version of affordable housing meant having roommates. And I thought I would look back...
You Gotta Love It, Brandon Graduated from The U of Montana

I don't know if that's his mom, his grandma, his sister, or his girlfriend, or who...but congrats to Brandon for graduating from The University of Montana. I was actually enjoying the commencement ceremony in Missoula Saturday morning. UM President Seth Bodnar gave a great speech highlighting the class of 2022, many of whom showed up in 2018 and then fought through the pandemic and everything that came with getting a college degree. He then shared some great quotes and insight from the class of 1922, who also had to live through a pandemic at the start of their college careers.
