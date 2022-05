The notion that love can ignite change, empowerment and healing is the celebrated center of choreographer Kyle Abraham’s An Untitled Love, at the Rialto Center for the Arts on May 21. The work, performed by his company A.I.M. (Abraham in Motion), is a dance theater “mixed tape” indulging in Black love and joy through its characters and movement while R&B legend D’Angelo’s music paints a soulful backdrop.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO