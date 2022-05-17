ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

10 military members honored as new US citizens in special ceremony at WWI Memorial

By Khalida Volou
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The Department of Homeland Security welcomed 10 military members as "New Americans" at the World War I Memorial for Military Appreciation Month. The 10 citizenship candidates represent the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. They're from all over the...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

