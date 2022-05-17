ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Parish, LA

Richland Parish deputies arrest multiple men for Theft

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Louisiana Highway 584 around 11:30 PM and discovered several males at a residence, loading a utility trailer with items from the home. According to deputies, no one is supposed to be at the residence.

Once the males left the residence, deputies conducted a traffic stop. Authorities made contact with 42-year-old Dennis D. McMurray, 28-year-old Curtis Hill, and 48-year-old Tommy Lewis Jr.

The suspects were arrested and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center. Their bonds were set at $20,000 each.

