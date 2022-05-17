Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO