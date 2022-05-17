ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River authorities are combing through a middle school in Hailey following a brief lockdown Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County School District, a little after 10 a.m....

Related
Idaho State Journal

LOCAL POLICE SEARCHING FOR PHARMACY ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Police are searching for the suspects in the robbery of a Pocatello Walgreens and the attempted robbery of the Walgreens in Blackfoot on Friday morning. The robbery of the pharmacy at the Pocatello Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello occurred around 9:52 a.m., police said. Numerous Pocatello police officers converged on the area in search of the two suspects. ...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday. The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot. They say 48-year-old Carl Yager...
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Parents are Still in Charge of Kimberly, Idaho Schools

Heads may roll into the Kimberly School District. In a figurative sense. A week ago, 300 people showed up for a school board meeting. The special session detailed the district’s proposed new transgender policy. The public wasn’t allowed any input. That changes tonight. I’m writing this late morning on Thursday, May 19th.
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a homicide. KMVT spoke with the department earlier on Thursday who say there is no current threat to the public at this time. Officials with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office say they will provide...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Help Clean Park North of the Snake River Canyon, Saturday (5/21)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Former Idaho Lawmaker and Convicted Rapist Seeks Bail, Acquittal

A ruling made by a jury and declared by an Idaho judge is now being challenged by a former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape. You may recall when the story broke--shock struck the public when accusations of rape were put forward by "Jane Doe" who's identity was protected for her safety. As an Ethics Committee began to investigate, more and more information came out, eluding to the fact that this may not have been the first time Aaron von Ehlinger had complaints filed about his behavior.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m. south of Downey. A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. ...
DOWNEY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

All Idaho Schools Should Be Giving These Out For Free

An Eastern Idaho high school recently made the news for doing something that is seen as pretty revolutionary…. ALL schools should be doing this exact same thing. Like, yesterday. What is it that they did, you might ask?. Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho installed feminine hygiene dispensers into their...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

150 People Reject Magic Valley, ID Wind Turbine Proposal

A foul wind blew across the Magic Valley on Thursday. An even fouler mood descended on Jerome. An overflow crowd objected to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It could become the largest wind energy project in the world. The electricity generated would be shipped to Clark County, Nevada, and Southern California. Those who would find turbines in their backyards would get a spoiled landscape.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

A Twin Falls Family Can Finally Turn off the Porch Light

More than seven decades have passed since Pfc. Kenneth Bridger left home. He’ll be buried this weekend in Twin Falls, next to his mother. He died fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was a teenager. Because of the harsh cold that plagued American troops in the battle against communist Chinese and North Korean troops, Bridger was left behind. Chosin became the longest retreat in American military history and took place in Arctic-like conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Blaine County Sheriff: Passenger Hit by Rock That Fell From Gravel Truck

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A female passenger in a pickup was hospitalized when a rock crashed through the windshield late last week in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia was taken to an area hospital on the afternoon of May 12, when a rock fell from a passing gravel truck and struck her in the shoulder. The rock appeared to be larger than a softball in an image shared by the sheriff's office. The incident happened near the Butte County Line on U.S. Highway 26. The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bridge North of Gooding Being Replaced

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The bridge that spans the Big Wood River north of Gooding is being replaced with a much newer structure. The Idaho Transportation Department said work started this week to replaced the bridge built in 1947 on State Highway 46. ITD said the bridge has reached the end of its life. The new bridge will be built 3.5 feet higher than the current structure, wider, and longer. Project Manager Tom Logan said the bridge will allow for more flood water to flow underneath with the increased height. Crews will start work by setting up temporary traffic signals. Part of the bridge will be torn down while traffic is reduced down to one lane. ITD said drivers will be directed by the temporary traffic signal and could take anywhere from two to three minutes wait time. Vehicles wider than 12 feet will have to find an alternate route. ITD said it plans on four temporary road closures on SH-46 while construction takes place that will require drivers to use a detour (see below). The new bridge is expected to be complete by fall.
GOODING, ID
KOOL 96.5

BLM Advisory Council, Public to Tour Proposed Magic Valley Wind Farm

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A field tour is planned for mid-June of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project east of Shoshone. The Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Resource Advisory Council, and the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee plan on touring the area around Wilson Butte, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Sid Butte where hundreds of wind turbines could sit. Magic Valley Energy is proposing to build a wind farm in the area and is seeking federal approval. The public can participate in the tour on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and must RSVP before Wednesday, June 1. The tour will start and end at the BLM Twin Falls District Office on Addison Ave. The public must provide their own transportation and food; a high clearance vehicle is recommended. Following the field tour, a public comment period will be held at the BLM Twin Falls office. Written comments can be submitted ahead of time to MJ Byrne, BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. “The Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Subcommittee provide an important avenue for the BLM to gain public input on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project in addition to the public involvement opportunities that the National Environmental Policy Act process offers,” said Karen Kelleher, Idaho State Director for the BLM in a prepared statement. “We greatly appreciate these individuals who volunteer their time to share their perspectives and enhance the agency’s decision making.” Those wanting to join the June 15, the tour can RSVP by contacting Julie Clark, Acting Public Affairs Officer, BLM Twin Falls District, jdclark@blm.gov or (707) 616-8291.
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why an Idaho City is One of the Best to Start a New Business

New businesses are popping up every month. Sometimes they are popping up even weekly or daily, and while prices on everything seem to be high, new businesses continue to be starting everywhere you look. With so many stores having closed or reduced their number of locations, it has opened the door for others to try and start their dreams. Twin Falls has seen a bunch of places leave, but also a bunch of new places come in, and it isn't only happening in Twin. All across the country, new businesses are launching, but where are the best places to start a new business in the United States?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

