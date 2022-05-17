5-year-old inside car that was shot up in Greensboro

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Elijah Pryor has watched as his daughter turned her life around. “The last day of [physical] therapy she came out and she hugged me. A big hug. [She] had crocodile tears in her eyes. She said daddy ‘I’m finished with therapy.’ I said, ‘that’s right baby.’ I said, ‘don’t stop, keep going. She hasn’t stopped,” he said as tears filled his eyes.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO