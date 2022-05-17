ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

5-year-old inside car that was shot up in Greensboro

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot into a car with a small child in it over the weekend. No one has been arrested....

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 19

demeyesthogreeneyes
4d ago

why is there a 5 year old child out at 2am in that neighborhood at that

Reply(15)
10
Julia Orfield
4d ago

could even be someone trying to get away from domestic violence any thing is possible

Reply
7
Shalonda Ashworth
3d ago

Im just glad no one was hurt and hoping there was an actual reason for that baby being out at that time for I do know there are reasons.

Reply
2
Related
FOX8 News

High Point carjacking victim’s car has been found

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman who was the victim of a violent carjacking on Thursday has found her car. Hunter Thompson’s 2016 Honda CR-V was stolen from her in a parking lot on the 2000 block of North Centennial Street in High Point. “His eyes are ingrained in my mind,” said the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Dad speaks out after daughter among 6 shot in stolen SUV in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Elijah Pryor has watched as his daughter turned her life around. “The last day of [physical] therapy she came out and she hugged me. A big hug. [She] had crocodile tears in her eyes. She said daddy ‘I’m finished with therapy.’ I said, ‘that’s right baby.’ I said, ‘don’t stop, keep going. She hasn’t stopped,” he said as tears filled his eyes.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Arrest made in 2021 Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
WFXR

Police find man wanted in connection with Danville homicide in Winston-Salem

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says with the help of the Winston Salem Police Department they have found the 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder at an apartment complex on Tuesday. Police say Andrew Jovaniia Menijvar has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Alexander […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Bridford Parkway shutdown by car crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Bridford Parkway are closed down in both directions due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between West Wendover Avenue and Bridford Place. Police are advising drivers to navigate the area with caution and to take detours until further notice. Police […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro: Crash closed all lanes of Bridford Parkway, now reopened

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A parkway in Greensboro has reopened after closing all lanes, according to officials. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Bridford Parkway was closed in both directions on Friday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision. The portion of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy