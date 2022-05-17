5-year-old inside car that was shot up in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot into a car with a small child in it over the weekend. No one has been arrested....www.wfmynews2.com
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot into a car with a small child in it over the weekend. No one has been arrested....www.wfmynews2.com
why is there a 5 year old child out at 2am in that neighborhood at that
could even be someone trying to get away from domestic violence any thing is possible
Im just glad no one was hurt and hoping there was an actual reason for that baby being out at that time for I do know there are reasons.
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 19