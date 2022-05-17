ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

By Amanda Shaw
Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for...

South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS’s trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement. A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year. The CEO of...
Did Russell Fry Really Raise S.C. Gas Taxes 71%?

A mailer sent out by U.S. 7th Congressman Tom Rice claims Russell Fry raised your gas taxes by 71%. Is it true?. MyrtleBeachSC News fact checked the mailer. In fact, Rice is correct. As Majority Whip of the S.C. House, Fry did raise your gas tax by 71%. The measure was then vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster.
These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

South Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Five cities in the Palmetto State made the list, with three even cracking the Top 50 overall.
Reid Banks of Banks Construction Offers Heavy Highway Contractor’s Perspective on 2022

What are you most excited about for 2022? How are you addressing the workforce/talent challenges?. With additional infrastructure funding, we are excited about growth opportunities within our core business which translates into new opportunities for many talented team members of our company. We are excited to have the opportunity to add talented people to our team, continue to create great chemistry within our company, and conduct business in a personal fashion. No substitution for personal interaction.
USGS reports yets another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about 6:18 a.m., a few miles east of Elgin. There have been quite a few earthquakes reported during May in […]
SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
Candidate for governor backs dredging port for steel mill

State Sen. Mia McLeod brought her gubernatorial campaign back to Georgetown this week to support local steelworkers and call for the dredging of the port of Georgetown. “Liberty Steel currently employs around 65 workers, but with an investment of dredging the port of Georgetown to its project depth of 27 feet, Liberty Steel would be able to expand its operation,” McLeod said. “Because the port’s depth is currently only 18 feet, there are restrictions on what types of vessels may utilize it. Instead of turning away business, we need to send a message that this port is open for business.”
Plans to Add Dozens of Homes in Horry County Stalled

Plans to add two dozen more homes in Horry County have stalled due to flooding and drainage issues. The rezoning request was to develop 23 single-family lots along West Perry Road across from Carolina Forest Boulevard. According to Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, the original storm drainage in the area was done wrong and is broken. The existing subdivision was designed and built without committing the roads and drainage to the county, meaning it’s all private property and not up to county standards. A community meeting is in the works where the applicant will tell the community exactly what they plan to do but a date, time and location has yet to be determined.
‘Tap into the wild’ at Brew in the Zoo in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo invited zoo-goers to tap into the wild and enjoy a brew at the 12th annual Brew in the Zoo Friday. Brew in the Zoo is set for Friday, May 20 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to sample...
Myrtle Beach’s status as fastest-growing city in the US raises public safety concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While Myrtle Beach is known for visitors and new businesses, other recent development in the area has caught the attention of people nationwide. The city was ranked in the top spot of U.S. News and World Report’s “Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S.” The outlet said the rankings are based on net migration to metro areas across the country.
