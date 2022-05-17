SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

Plans to add two dozen more homes in Horry County have stalled due to flooding and drainage issues. The rezoning request was to develop 23 single-family lots along West Perry Road across from Carolina Forest Boulevard. According to Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, the original storm drainage in the area was done wrong and is broken. The existing subdivision was designed and built without committing the roads and drainage to the county, meaning it’s all private property and not up to county standards. A community meeting is in the works where the applicant will tell the community exactly what they plan to do but a date, time and location has yet to be determined.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO