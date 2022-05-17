Problem at the polls? Here’s how to report election fraud or irregularities in PA

Pennsylvania voters can head to the polls until 8 p.m. Tuesday to make selections in 2022 primary races.

For those who run into issues or see something they find suspicious, the state has several channels to handle complaints. You can find information about filing a voter complaint and Pennsylvania’s voter hotline for timely needs below.

How do I report an election complaint in Pennsylvania?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, officials ask voters who suspect or witness voter fraud or irregularity to first report the incident to the polling place’s judge of election before exiting the enclosure.

If the judge is not able to resolve the complaint, voters are asked to make an official complaint to the respective county board of elections using an online form . Only registered Pennsylvania voters can lodge a complaint using the form, and they must identify themselves by their full name, address and date of birth.

For voters in State College, this form would be forwarded to the Centre County Board of Elections for possible investigation .

According to the state, potential elections law violations can be investigated by the respective county board of elections or district attorney, or by the state’s attorney general.

“A complaint filed with an online form will not change the results of an election,” the DOS website reads.

For “immediate needs,” Pennsylvania does offer a voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.