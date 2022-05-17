ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract Details: Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia football TE John FitzPatrick

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
Last week, former Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick signed his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

FitzPatrick, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, was one of 15 Georgia players taken in what was a historic event for the Bulldogs.

The tight end from Atlanta, Georgia (Marist HS) was taken with the No. 213 overall pick.

Via the Atlanta Falcons’ official website, FitzPatrick signed a standard four-year contract not long after reporting to Falcons rookie minicamp.

Via Scott Blair of AtlantaFalcons.com:

There isn’t much wiggle room within the NFL’s rookie wage scale, so these deals come together far quicker than before it was instituted.

NFL salary site OverTheCap.com estimates that FitzPatrick’s draft slot is slated to earn $3.815 million over the life of a four-year deal. It’s also estimated to include a $155,412 signing bonus.

At 6 feet, 7 inches and 250 pounds, FitzPatrick, who is an Atlanta native, has the build to take big hits by defenders, and he has a great ability to hold onto the ball after taking a blow.

FitzPatrick played in all 15 games of the 2021 season. He started at tight end in wins over UAB, South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. He finished the year with six catches for 83 yards, and his career-long catch of 28 yards came in a win against Vanderbilt.

Contract details for some more former Georgia players who have signed their NFL deals since the draft, in order of which they were drafted:

  1. OLB/DE Travon Walker, Jaguars (details here)
  2. DT Jordan Davis, Eagles (details here)
  3. LB Quay Walker, Packers (details here)
  4. DT Devonte Wyatt, Packers (details here)
  5. S Lewis Cine, Vikings (details here)
  6. WR George Pickens, Steelers (details here)
  7. RB James Cook, Bills (details here)
  8. LB Nakobe Dean, Eagles (details here)
  9. OG Justin Shaffer, Falcons (details here)
  10. TE John FitzPatrick, Falcons (details here)

The Spun

Colts Sign Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal. Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for Lindsay, his numbers have been declining since his rookie season in 2018....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
