The end of an era, Catherine Norma (Shafer) Losch, age 98, Matriarch of the Losch Farms Family passed away Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 10:35 am, in her home surrounded by her family. She led a full life and a legacy that will live on forever. Catherine, also known as Kay to most, was born to Robert William Shafer and Pauline Helen (Schnyder) Shafer on September 28th, 1923. Growing up on a small family farm in Poag, Illinois, she attended Edwardsville High School and met Charles Clifton Losch. The two were married on August 27th, 1940, in Troy, Missouri.

