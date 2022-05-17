ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

I-75 SB open in Pasco Co. after crash involving semi

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

BLANTON, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes lanes of I-75 are open at Lake Iola in Pasco County after a crash involving a semi Tuesday afternoon.

One person was listed a trauma alert and was taken by medical helicopter from the scene.

Pasco Fire Rescue did not release further information.

(Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue)
