I-75 SB open in Pasco Co. after crash involving semi
BLANTON, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes lanes of I-75 are open at Lake Iola in Pasco County after a crash involving a semi Tuesday afternoon.
One person was listed a trauma alert and was taken by medical helicopter from the scene.
Pasco Fire Rescue did not release further information.
