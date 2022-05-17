ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social platforms' Buffalo shooting response called inadequate

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media sites are facing criticism for the spread of graphic and far-right material from Saturday's attack in Buffalo, New York. Campaign group Hope Not Hate called the response "wholly inadequate". The gunman livestreamed the fatal shooting of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Twitch. Twitch quickly took...

www.bbc.co.uk

insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Imran Ahmed
New York Post

Buffalo shooting victim was picking up son’s birthday cake: family

One of the slain victims of Buffalo’s hate-fueled rampage was picking up a special surprise birthday cake for his son when he was killed, grieving relatives said Monday. Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 black people killed at a Tops Friendly Market when alleged white supremacist Payton Gendron, 18, opened fire there Saturday afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman, 32, from Syracuse among 10 dead in Buffalo shooting

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman who lived in the Syracuse area was among the 10 people shot in a racist attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Roberta Drury, 32, was killed when a man opened fire at the supermarket on Saturday, Drury’s sister Amanda Drury confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington Examiner

Swalwell ripped for posting 4-year-old's reaction to Buffalo shooting

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is under fire after using his 4-year-old's reaction to the recent fatal Buffalo shooting to push for gun reform. "My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I'm doing to 'help the people in Buffalo' and 'why did the bad man do this?' Absolutely gutting," Swalwell posted to Twitter on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect called for Sadiq Khan to be murdered in white supremacist manifesto

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he feels “incredibly safe” despite being named by Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron on a list of enemies he wanted dead.Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket in the US city on Saturday.Mr Khan was reportedly described as a “Muslim invader” under a page entitled “Kill high profile enemies” in a 180-page manifesto published online by Gendron.The thoughts and prayers of London are with the people of Buffalo and all the families who have lost loved ones in this dreadful attack. Our diversity is our strength. Hate will never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
BUFFALO, NY

