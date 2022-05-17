2022 Parks Program

The Borough of Merchantville is proud to serve as an early voting site for Camden County residents! Merchantville is one of only a handful of towns in Camden County chosen to offer Early Voting for the 2022 Primary from Friday, June 3rd to Sunday, June 5th. During this additional voting period, registered voters may cast their ballots at the Community Center, 212 Somerset Street at voting booths available between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. This new option enables all registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day with no appointment necessary. New Jersey residents may now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for their schedule. Each early voting location in Camden County is open to all registered Camden County voters. Individuals do not need to vote in their registered municipality.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO