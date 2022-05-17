ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merchantville, NJ

2022 Parks Program

By Joan Brennan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back! Merchantville’s Parks and Playgrounds program will be held again this year at the Merchantville Community Center from June 27th through...

Brews for Shop Merchantville

Come out to our first ever Happy Hour Fundraiser to benefit the Merchantville Business and Professional Association (aka Shop Merchantville). Eclipse Brewing has generously offered to donate a portion of the proceeds from every beer purchased on Monday, May 16 back to our Local Group. What is MBPA/Shop Merchantville? We are your local Downtown Shop and Business Owners that volunteer our time and energy. We are raising funds to improve your Downtown Merchantville experience – from free events, to cleaning and landscaping, as well as marketing our wonderful downtown. Many of our town events are organized, run and advertised by our hard working Business Owners (Art Walk, Mystical May, Toy Fair…). We want to support these small business owners as best we can! Eclipse has opened its doors and taps to us, so be sure to stop by and SHOP MERCHANTVILLE!
MERCHANTVILLE, NJ
Early Voting in Town

The Borough of Merchantville is proud to serve as an early voting site for Camden County residents! Merchantville is one of only a handful of towns in Camden County chosen to offer Early Voting for the 2022 Primary from Friday, June 3rd to Sunday, June 5th. During this additional voting period, registered voters may cast their ballots at the Community Center, 212 Somerset Street at voting booths available between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. This new option enables all registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day with no appointment necessary. New Jersey residents may now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for their schedule. Each early voting location in Camden County is open to all registered Camden County voters. Individuals do not need to vote in their registered municipality.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

