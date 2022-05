Arguments are scheduled Friday on a motion seeking to order the ACLU to produce documents sought by counsel for a Black former attorney for the civil rights organization. In a tentative ruling issued Thursday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi said he is leaning toward granting plaintiff Sarah O. Clifton’s motion in full to order that the documents be produced and to fine the ACLU $4,560, which he says could have been avoided had the organization not committed an “abuse of the discovery process.”

