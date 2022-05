Richard “Dick” I. Weigel, age 93, of Hudson, WI, passed away on May 15, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson, surrounded by family. Dick was born on March 6, 1929 in LaCrosse, WI to Joseph and Hazel (Van Vorhees) Weigel. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he met Elizabeth “Betty Rae” Willard on a blind date, and the two were later married on January 20, 1956 in St. Paul, MN.

