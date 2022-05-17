ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Lasry delays filing

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Millionaire Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry will not have to report his financial assets until after the Aug. 9 primary, winning a delay to submitting the form that was due Monday.

Lasry is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has put nearly $6 million of his own money into the race so far.

He is one of several Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Lasry spokesman Thad Nation told the Wisconsin State Journal that the campaign was “waiting for additional required information in order to complete the financial disclosure form.”

heals up Harris
4d ago

this nutty daddy's boy can even talk about what happened in the deer District and he breaks about how he built the stadium when Daddy built it he is the first one that skipped the lines for covidshots and left elderly people out in the lurch

