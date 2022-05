ALTON - Along with friends and family, the nonprofit community is mourning the sudden death of Bob Gill, a tireless volunteer with many Metro East organizations and a dedicated lobbyist for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club. "Bob led lobby teams. He was really active on the local level," said the Sierra Club's Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-coordinator of the Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. "He also was a photo documentarian, led drum circles for our Spring into Healing event and worked with the Confluence Climate Collaborative. "One of the first big issues he worked on with the Sierra Club was a challenge to logging at Pere Marquette State Park."

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO