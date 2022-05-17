ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super-Size delivery: Texas 2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using DoorDash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone.

Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.

What followed was a knock on the door, and a photo worth a thousand words.

Golden posted a photo of her son with the 31 cheeseburgers he managed to order from McDonald’s to Instagram, saying she had plenty of food to spare since “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Golden had been working on her computer, and didn’t realize her 2-year-old son had gotten hold of her phone, she told KRIS.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. … I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the station.

Instead of getting mad about the surprise delivery, Golden tried to turn lemons into lemonade by offering the burgers to anyone who wanted them on Facebook, and ended up receiving some responses, KIII reported.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS. “So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.”

Golden paid the $61.58 for the burgers, as well as the $16 tip her toddler had thoughtfully included, KRIS reported.

Golden told KIII that she plans to hide the app on her phone to prevent her son from making any future orders.

