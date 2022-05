COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A third Cobb County inmate has died in jail this month, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Nicole Smith, a detainee from Atlanta, died at the hospital around 8 a.m. Jail officials said Smith was on active suicide watch and attempted to take her own life during the mandatory round-the-clock welfare checks, which are conducted by employees every 15 minutes.

